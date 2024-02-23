Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALFree Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.15) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.12) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.48) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.39).

Anglo American Stock Performance

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,769.80 ($22.28) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,838.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,028.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,104 ($39.08). The company has a market capitalization of £23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,310.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,629.63%.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,580.21). Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

