Berenberg Bank Lowers XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 1,400

XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($21.41) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XP Power to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,082 ($13.62) on Monday. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 682.41 ($8.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,600 ($32.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,321.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,513.80. The company has a market capitalization of £256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

