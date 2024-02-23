Benchmark Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $25.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -312.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,755 in the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

