Benchmark Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Equities researchers at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $452.09 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

