Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.28.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.