Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) vs. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp 17.23% 15.05% 1.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital Bancorp $208.18 million 1.35 $35.87 million $2.55 7.93

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bay National and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Bay National on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

