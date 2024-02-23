Barnaby Kent Acquires 9,363 Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent bought 9,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.21 ($31,477.22).
Journeo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON:JNEO opened at GBX 265 ($3.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.82 and a beta of 0.10. Journeo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 298.44 ($3.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Journeo Company Profile
