Barnaby Kent Acquires 9,363 Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Barnaby Kent bought 9,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.21 ($31,477.22).

Journeo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:JNEO opened at GBX 265 ($3.34) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,558.82 and a beta of 0.10. Journeo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 298.44 ($3.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Journeo Company Profile

Featured Articles

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

