Barclays Trims Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.37.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 143.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

