Barclays Trims Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price to $67.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

