Barclays Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $55.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,898. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.