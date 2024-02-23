Barclays Cuts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -914.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 323,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,830,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 388,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

