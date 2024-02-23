Barclays Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $240.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.41.

VEEV stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.98. 45,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average is $197.24. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

