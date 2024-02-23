AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 million-$22.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.0 million.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Get AXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AXT by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 458,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 81,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 285,113 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in AXT by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.