AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT
AXT Price Performance
Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.62.
About AXT
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXT
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.