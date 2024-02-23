AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday.

Get AXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXT Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

About AXT

(Get Free Report

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.