Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXSM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.