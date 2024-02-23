Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXSM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

