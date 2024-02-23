AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $194.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day moving average of $177.40. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

