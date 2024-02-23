AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 69.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 112.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.83. The company had a trading volume of 43,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,436. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.74 and a 200-day moving average of $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.