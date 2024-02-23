AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,674. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

