Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Free Report) was down 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.15). Approximately 313,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 116,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Aura Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £77.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,217.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.16.

About Aura Energy

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Mauritania and Sweden. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Häggån Polymetallic project located in Sweden; and the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania.

