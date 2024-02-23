AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $21.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

