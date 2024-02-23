ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get ATN International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATN International

ATN International Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ATN International has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ATN International by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ATN International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.