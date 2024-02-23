Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($26.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

ABF opened at GBX 2,293 ($28.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,184.87. The firm has a market cap of £17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,711.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,485 ($31.29).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

