Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 52,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

