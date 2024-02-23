Asset Dedication LLC Sells 945 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, hitting $564.90. 341,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $542.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

