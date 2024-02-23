Asset Dedication LLC Sells 163 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SAP by 30.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 66.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $8,491,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $369,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.82. 271,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $112.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.