Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

