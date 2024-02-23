Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 10,108 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after buying an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,440,000 after buying an additional 4,562,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,112. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

