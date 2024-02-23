Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.63. 35,682,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,704,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.