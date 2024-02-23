Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 47,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

ESGE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 246,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,267. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.621 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

