Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Trading Down 0.1 %

Capri stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.56. 236,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

