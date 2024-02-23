Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.11. The stock had a trading volume of 216,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

