Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 145,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVUV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 285,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,772. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

