Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 659,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

