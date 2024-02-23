Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.65. The stock had a trading volume of 525,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.