Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after buying an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,973,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,667. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.