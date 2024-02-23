Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $65.02. 140,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,887. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $65.04.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

