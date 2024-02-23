Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 797,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,692,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,283,000.

NYSEARCA FNDC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.46. 34,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,278. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

