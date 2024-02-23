Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after buying an additional 60,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 143,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 554,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 266,369 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 461,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCV remained flat at $15.96 during trading on Friday. 45,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.