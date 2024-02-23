Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

