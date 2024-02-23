ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

