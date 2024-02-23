ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.