Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.14. 719,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total transaction of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,053 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,254 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

