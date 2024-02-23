Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 232,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,858. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMBP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 162.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.