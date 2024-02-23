Ansell Limited (ANN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.

Ansell Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89.

Get Ansell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ansell

In other news, insider Neil Salmon 10,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.