Analysts Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT at $16.33

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 95,492.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after acquiring an additional 791,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after acquiring an additional 692,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 678,017 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after acquiring an additional 492,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 435.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

