Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Target Price at C$54.05

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.05.

AIF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$51.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Altus Group from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,543.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$61.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other Altus Group news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.19 per share, with a total value of C$39,190.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

