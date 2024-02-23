Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.01) – $0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.1-72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.33 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Amplitude Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.81 on Friday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

