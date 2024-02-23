Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

