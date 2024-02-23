American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after acquiring an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
