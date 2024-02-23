Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.16. 2,696,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,154. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

