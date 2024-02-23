AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 650 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.91. 6,136,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,933,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $623.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

